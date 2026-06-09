Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Announced Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Capcom announced Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch on October 9.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will include the base game and Dark Arisen expansion. The expansion will be available as a standalone purchase for the PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

The base game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in March 2024.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dragon’s Dogma II returns as Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen! Your unwritten epic is about to begin.

The dynamic fantasy world is expanded with new tales and thrilling encounters. Embark to a snowy new area in the north: the long-abandoned Norgan region, and take on 12 new dungeon challenges spread across the existing world of Dragon’s Dogma II. Also bring your Arisen and Pawns to life with new hairstyles and tattoo options.

Free Title Updates are on the way! The first arrives June 9 with quality-of-life improvements, including the addition of an Eternal Ferrystone and more Portcrystals. A second update in August brings framerate and performance improvements to all platforms, additional save slots, and many more adjustments and improvements.

Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen arrives on Nintendo Switch 2, containing both the Dragon’s Dogma II base game and the Dark Arisen Expansion content in one package. The “Dark Arisen” expansion will be available as a separate downloadable content on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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