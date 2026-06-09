Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Launches September 17 for Switch 2 - News

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by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher Nintendo and developer Intelligent Systems have announced Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 17.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the capital of the Dagdan Empire, powerful fighters gather to participate in the Heroic Games, where the winner is granted one wish.

Which of the four unique heroes will you choose? Cai, Dietrich, Theodora, or Leda.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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