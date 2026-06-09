Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in early 2027.

"Reawaken the past, savor the present. A vast fantasy alchemy RPG of memories and discovery." reads the description to the announcement trailer below.

A livestream featuring more details on the game will take place on June 12 at 4:00 am PT / 7:00 am ET / 12:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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