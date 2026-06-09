Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass Announced, Underwater DLC Launches in August - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

Nintendo has announced an expansion pass for Pokémon Pokopia that will include 3 DLCs.

The first DLC, Bubbly Basin, will launch in August 2026, while the second DLC will release in late 2026, and the third in 2027.

A free update will also release in August. It adds the new move - Dive, which will let players "explore the world on the ocean floor and enjoy a life with Pokémon living under the sea."

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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