Deltarune Chapter 5 Launches June 24 for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

Creator tobyfox announced Deltarune Chapter 5 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 24.

View the trailer below:

Read details below:

What kind of Chapter is Chapter 5?

In Chapter 4, we saw dark clouds on the horizon…

That’s why, let’s not look there for now. Let’s turn around and watch the sun, before it goes down completely.

Let’s smile again.

Let’s have one more fun adventure, okay?

…

In my opinion, it fits well in the overall story of the game.

Chapter 6 Progress Update

Chapter 6 is developing well.

Cutscenes / NPC interactions: Making good progress.

Overworld gameplay: We’ve created all the basic gimmicks of the chapter. (Gimmick = climbing, puzzles, etc.) Now, we need to create a few more rooms utilizing these gimmicks.

Normal enemies & bullets: Mostly complete.

Boss and bullets: We are working on the bullets of the last battle of the chapter.

This Chapter is easier to make than the others, so the development is going quite fast.

This sounds crazy, but it’s not unrealistic that some staff members may start working on Chapter 7 before the end of the year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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