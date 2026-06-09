Big Walk Launches August 4 for Switch 2, PS5, and PC - News

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by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher Panic and developer House House announced Big Walk will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 4.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Big Walk is a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking.

Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You’ll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless.

Adventuring aside, there’s plenty of time to just hang out. Sit and watch the sunset, or steal your friend’s binoculars and kick them into the ocean. Spending time with friends is the best part of a big walk.

Talking!

Our proximity voice chat system make voices fade across distances, echo down corridors, muffle through walls, and crackle through walkie-talkies

Walking!

Find your way around an open world together, at your own pace

Arms!!

Point, wave, and gesture (or just flail around wildly) to communicate in situations where talking isn’t an option

Tools and Toys

Walkie-talkies, laser pointers, binoculars, megaphones, flares, whiteboards (?), cowbells (??), a big golden head (???) and more

Flexible Player Count

Big Walk can be played with as few as 2 players (i.e. a focused co-op experience) or as many as 12 (i.e. an absolute mess)

Cross-Play

Play online with friends on other platforms

An Ending

Big Walk is a hand-crafted cooperative adventure meant to be played start-to-finish with a group of friends

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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