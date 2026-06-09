Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher Shueisha Games and developer poncle have announced multiplayer survival game, Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Survive, exorcise, change the game.

Step into the roles of characters from Jujutsu Kaisen and compete against countless Cursed Spirits and rivals in this survivors royale. Battle Cursed Spirits, grow stronger through combat, outlast your rivals and be the last one standing victorious.

Supports up to eight players online. Single player mode included

Earn Points and Overwhelm Your Rivals!

Cut through waves of cursed spirits, rack up points, and keep pace with your rivals’ as the match grows more intense. Your attacks trigger automatically, so the focus is on movement, positioning, and choosing the right moment to strike back with rule-changing effects.

At 100 points, activate a “Rule Addition” to disrupt your opponents, steal momentum, and climb the rankings.

In the end, the top two players face off in a one-versus-one duel, where only one will emerge victorious.

A Roster of Over 20 Characters from Jujutsu Kaisen!

Play as over 20 characters from the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, each with their own skills and playstyle.

Unlock new fighters by meeting specific conditions, experiment with different strengths, and find the character that fits your approach.

Powerful BOSSES can also appear mid-battle, turning the match into an even more chaotic clash of Jujutsu Sorcerers, Curse Users, and Cursed Spirits.

Overwhelm Your Rivals with Unique Special Moves

Fill your gauge through battle, then unleash a powerful special move at the perfect moment.

Activate techniques iconic to Jujutsu Kaisen—from Domain Expansion to Black Flash and beyond. These powerful moves can turn the tide of a match in an instant. Most special moves can also affect nearby rivals—and while a special move is active, any player caught in range can be directly targeted for attacks. Wait for your perfect window and unleash everything upon your foes.

Every Choice is Yours. Skills That Change with Every Run.

Collect EXP from defeated cursed spirits and level up throughout the match.

Each level gives you new skill options to shape your build on the fly: strengthen what you already have, add new abilities, and discover powerful synergies that can carry you to victory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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