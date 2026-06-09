Tales of Eternia Remastered Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

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Publisher Bandai Namco and developer TOSE have announced Tales of Eternia Remastered for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 15 in Japan and October 16 worldwide.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience Tales of Eternia, remastered for the first time ever.

An Epic Journey with Two Worlds at Stake

Journey to Eternia, a world split into two isolated realms, Inferia and Celestia.

In the remote Inferian village of Rasheans, Reid Hershel and his childhood friend Farah Oersted meet a mysterious girl named Meredy. During their journey to discover Meredy’s origins, the group discovers that a collision called the “Great Fall” threatens both Inferia and Celesita.

Harnessing the power of elemental spirits known as the Greater Craymels, Reid and his companions embark on an epic journey to save the two realms from catastrophe.

Exhilarating Battle Action with Speed and Freedom

Featuring the Aggressive Linear Motion Battle System (A-LMBS), which enables diverse Arte usage, continued combos, and coordination with each unique party member.

Experience thrilling combat as you outmaneuver enemies and defeat them one after another with fast-paced, dynamic 2D battle action.

The Same Moving Experience, Now Easier to Play

Gameplay is better than ever with the quality-of-life features that have been added, including destination markers, the ability to disable enemy encounters, and high-speed mode during auto-battle.

Additionally, graphics and sound effects can be toggled between modes, allowing you to experience the nostalgic atmosphere of the original game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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