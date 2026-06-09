Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition Coming to Switch 2 on June 23 - News

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Capcom announced Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 23.

The game first released PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in March 2019, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Devil you know returns in this brand new entry in the over-the-top action series available on the PC. Prepare to get downright demonic with this signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly & original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have returned to create the most insane, technically advanced and utterly unmissable action experience of this generation!



The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.

High octane stylized action

Featuring three playable characters each with a radically different stylish combat play style as they take on the city overrun with demons

Groundbreaking graphics

Developed with Capcom’s in-house proprietary RE engine, the series continues to achieve new heights in fidelity with graphics that utilize photorealistic character designs and stunning lighting and environmental effects.

Take down the demonic invasion

Battle against epic bosses in adrenaline fueled fights across the over-run Red Grave City all to the beat of a truly killer soundtrack.

Demon hunter

Nero, one of the series main protagonists and a young demon hunter who has the blood of Sparda, heads to Red Grave City to face the hellish onslaught of demons, with weapons craftswoman and new partner-in-crime, Nico. Nero is also joined by stylish, legendary demon hunter, Dante and the mysterious new character, V.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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