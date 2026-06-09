The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Announced for Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 2,724 Views
Nintendo has officially announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2026.
More details will be released soon.
View the announcement trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Although only a teaser it looks like they're giving it the attention it deserves, a complete cinematic retelling
Remaking one of the best video games ever created is a heavy task. Looks like it's in the right direction! Can't wait
Okay yeah this is going to be bigger than I was expecting. Oh man I’m pumped for this one!! So glad Nintendo chose to stay quiet and hide their cards on this reveal— I’m trying to keep my eyes as clean from spoilers as possible.
This is too tempting. I said i wouldn't get the switch 2 till i finish my current games on switch. And trying to hold out for an oled version lol. Never played the original on 64, this is great news regardless! What a week of reveals, this might take the cake
Mehhhhh. I mean it's Ocarina. People like Ocarina. But I can play Ocarina if I wanted to on NSO. It'll sell, sure, but it's really not that creatively interesting on its own. It'll probably be fine. Maybe even pretty good. But this is kind of it. We got a very FE looking Fire Emblem, a single player splatoon, Rhythm Heaven, NS Sports 2, and this for the remainder of the year. It's really not that exciting
To me the interesting thing is just that games are actually coming. S2 library has felt barren after one year (as an outside observer cuz I haven't had any interest in it given the lack of games and the bad prices). At least year two will actually have games. Some 1st party games and lots of 3rd party.
But yeah personally I'm not one to re-buy a game I've beaten in the past just cuz it's a remake, though I am very interested in seeing what they've done with the OoT remake, and that's absolutely gonna be the first 'killer app' for the system when it launches. If I eventually pick up a used S2 a few years down the road I'd consider OoT if it's done superbly. The main reason OoT is important for Nintendo is because S2 doesn't have any other must-have games and they likely won't other than OoT until the incredibly late 3D Mario arrives which who knows might be 18 months away. They desperately need one of their system-defining first party games to come out. And also a new 3D Zelda is likely still several years away so this will plug the Zelda hole for people until then.
I will await the limited edition oled console then (I can only hope, lol.)