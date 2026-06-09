The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Announced for Switch 2 - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

Nintendo has officially announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2026.

More details will be released soon.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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