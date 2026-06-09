DK Challenge is a Limited Time Challenge Event Out Today on Switch 2 - News

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Nintendo has announced DK Challenge, a limited time challenge event, is available today on the Nintendo Switch 2 via Nintendo Switch Online. It is available until September 1.

View a trailer below:

Read details below:

Take on challenges across several NES, Super NES and Game Boy games featuring Donkey Kong available with Nintendo Classics – by completing them, you can earn and enjoy collectible digital Challenge Cards. And if you have the Donkey Kong Bananza game, you can attempt even more challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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