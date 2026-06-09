Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Announced for Switch 2 - News

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by, posted 15 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Nintendo Switch Sports Resort for the Nintendo Switch 2. it will launch on October 22.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Return to Wuhu Island with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a new entry in the series coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2! Create a Mii character or Sportsmate, then get up and moving with intuitive motion controls that use Joy-Con 2 controllers in a variety of ways – as rackets, bows and even handlebars – across 12 sports. Team up or challenge friends and family, or play solo, in new and returning sports like Boxing, Table Tennis, Archery, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Basketball, Golf and Thumb Wrestling – and leisure sports like Skateboarding (using Joy-Con 2 mouse controls), Power Cruising and Prop Plane. You can also do some warm-ups with Jump Rope!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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