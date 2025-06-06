Summer Game Fest 2025 Overview - Resident Evil 9, Game of Thrones, Code Vein 2, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 24 minutes ago / 464 Views
The main Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at two hours long. The showcase featured game announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.
Some of the highlights includes Resident Evil Requiem, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, Code Vein 2, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Atomic Heart 2, Dying Light: The Beast, Jurassic World Evolution 3, End of Abyss, Mortal Shell 2, Mina the Hollower, Scott Pilgrim EX, Stranger Than Heaven, and much more.
Check out the news, announcements, and trailer from Summer Game Fest 2025 below:
- Resident Evil Requiem Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Announces Project Century is Titled Stranger Than Heaven
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Launches September 25 for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2
- Co-Op Action RPG Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver Announced for PC
- Atomic Heart 2 Announced for Consoles and PC
- Dark Sci-Fi Action-Adventure Game End of Abyss Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Square Enix Announces Online Murder Mystery Game Killer Inn for PC
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches August 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- 5v5 Capture the Flag Shooter Shooter Last Flag Announced for Consoles and PC
- Scott Pilgrim EX Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC
- Multiplayer Shooter RPG The CUBE Announced for Consoles and PC
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Gets Story Cut Scene Trailer
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword Gets New Trailer 'Formidable Foes Emerge'
- Yacht Club Games Announces Mina the Hollower Launches October 31
- Troy Baker to Voice the Protagonist in MOUSE: P.I. for Hire
- Code Vein 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Real-Time Strategy Game Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Announced for PC
- Mortal Shell 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Wildgate Launches July 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
