Summer Game Fest 2025 Overview - Resident Evil 9, Game of Thrones, Code Vein 2, More

The main Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today and came in at two hours long. The showcase featured game announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.

Some of the highlights includes Resident Evil Requiem, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, Code Vein 2, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Atomic Heart 2, Dying Light: The Beast, Jurassic World Evolution 3, End of Abyss, Mortal Shell 2, Mina the Hollower, Scott Pilgrim EX, Stranger Than Heaven, and much more.

Check out the news, announcements, and trailer from Summer Game Fest 2025 below:

