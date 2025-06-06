Resident Evil Requiem Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Capcom has announced Resident Evil Requiem for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on February 27, 2026.

Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living.

Resident Evil Requiem is the highly anticipated ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core.

