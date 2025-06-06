Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Launches September 25 for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2 - News

Sega announced Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 25.

Hatsune Miku, Ichiban Kasuga from the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series, and Joker from Persona 5 will be playable characters and there will be a cross worlds with Minecraft.

Featuring iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog and SEGA universes, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds also introduces a distinct racing mechanic that promises to transport Sonic racing fans into a new dimension.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds brings back courses that include land, air, and sea terrain as well as the never-before seen Travel Rings feature that affects the race in real time by transporting racers to all new CrossWorlds during the race. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds also offers the largest roster of characters in any Sonic racing game, as well as a wide variety of customizable vehicles. Players can mix and match vehicle parts, powers, and abilities to create a customized racing experience suited to their gameplay style.

