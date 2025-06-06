Co-Op Action RPG Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver Announced for PC - News

Brass Lion Entertainment has announced cooperative action RPG, Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

To save their home of Shaolin, the Wu-Tang Clan must pass on their fantastical powers to a new generation of warriors.

You’ve been called to battle back the forces of an invading, corrupting force—the Deceiver. You and your friends will fight alongside the Wu-Tang Clan, calling on their powerful skills and timeless wisdom to restore Shaolin to a beacon of hope, community, and prosperity.

Restore Shaolin

Ghostface Killah is calling on you to rescue his Wu brothers – who aid you in your battle to save the dreams of the people. Defeat the forces of the Deceiver to elevate Shaolin into a hopeful and thriving community.

Battle With the Wu

Harness the powers of the Wu-Tang Clan to fight fantastical enemies through the Chambers of a surreal dreamworld. Dynamic gameplay soundtrack, including classic Wu-Tang songs + new material, overseen by legendary producer Just Blaze.

Protect Ya Neck

Collect powerful Jewels to customize your fighting style and iconic fits to show off your drip. Combine forces with your friends in increasingly challenging battle Chambers and beat back the Deceiver’s swarms.

Features:

Afro-surrealism intertwines with anime in the worlds of Shaolin and the Medium.

Increasing difficulty as players battle through the Chambers of the Medium.

Player customization to show off your drip and tailor your fighting style.

Fully supported three-player cooperative play with a social hub in Shaolin.

Battle the Deceiver’s forces with the timeless wisdom and powers of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver was initially conceived as a tie-in to Angel of Dust, an upcoming supernatural thriller produced by Ghostface Killah, to be directed by the RZA under AOD Films.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

