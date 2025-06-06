Square Enix Announces Online Murder Mystery Game Killer Inn for PC - News

Square Enix and Tactic Studios has announced online murder mystery action game, Killer Inn, for PC via Steam.

A corpse has been found... and everyone is a suspect.



Welcome to the hallowed halls of KILLER INN. You have been chosen as one of the select few to participate in a one-night-only game of death, deceit, and deduction.



Will you be given the role of a wolf, to hunt among the shadows? Or will you be a lamb, but with the ability and means to fight back?



Trust no one. Question everything. The killers are hiding in plain sight—and they might just be your closest "allies."



In deception we trust.

Asymmetrical × Murder Mystery x Action Game

Who is a wolf...?



24 of you will take part in this one-night-only murder mystery game. Some of you will take on the role of wolves, while the rest play as lambs.



Wolves must disguise themselves amongst the lambs, hiding their true nature as they wait for the right moment to strike. But do not fret dear lambs, the numbers favor your side.



It will be chaotic, you will suspect your neighbors, and there will be white-knuckled battles drenched in blood. And we can guarantee that you will have the time of your lives, for however long remains of it.

Clues will lead you to the truth

Every crime scene contains clues: hair, fingerprints, blood, clothing...



Who do the clues point to? The more clues you gather, the more you can narrow down who the culprit is.

The rules

Winning is simple: eliminate the opposing team!



It's a life-or-death battle between the wolves and lambs. Who will reign supreme? The lambs, with numbers on their side, or the wolves, whose identities are unknown and can hide among the flock?



However, the cleverest of lambs have another path to victory: escape.



Can you flee the castle? All you must do is secure keys to the harbor gate and raise the anchors. Easy, right? But can you truly trust everyone working alongside you?

Fight to survive

Forget voting and finger-pointing. Once you've found the killer, it's time to fight. If you're strong or clever, you'll survive. If not? You're just another corpse in a hallway.

Kill however you like

An array of items are hidden in the castle:

Guns and melee weapons to give yourself a fighting chance

Traps and poisons perfect for murder

Armor and gas masks to protect oneself

There's no one sure-fire strategy. Your path to victory is shaped by your playstyle.

Focus Mode

Sharpen your senses and feel your surroundings come alive. Focus Mode lets you detect a killer's footprints, bullet casings and glass fragments, or even sounds through walls.

Immersive voice chat with 3D audio

Want to talk in private? Step into a room and close the door. KILLER INN uses 3D audio voice chat that takes into account players' locations, distance between them, and the space around them. Not a fan of voice chat? You can also communicate using a wide range of emotes and stamps.

Unique characters, endless strategies

Who do you want to be? Reinvent yourself by adopting whichever persona you like. Each character has their own unique abilities. They can be silent movers, master sleuths, or even expert thieves. Use their skills to shape your strategy and turn the tide.

Play solo, or in a duo, trio, or squad!

Whether you roll solo or bring a crew, the ultimate game is waiting for you. Form a skilled squad of detectives, or become a cunning pack of wolves. You can stay in sync with your party members through voice chat even when they're not in close proximity.

