Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Gets Story Cut Scene Trailer - News

/ 103 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Kojima Productions during Summer Game Fest 2025 released a story cut scene from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach that features Luca Marinelli's Neil and Alissa Jung's Lucy.

View the trailer below:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles