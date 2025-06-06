Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Announces Project Century is Titled Stranger Than Heaven - News

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced Project Century is officially titled Stranger Than Heaven.

View the title reveal teaser trailer below:

