Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Brownies have announced roguelite action game, Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 19.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A new roguelike where bonds, blades, and bravery decide the fate of all.

In a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await.

On their quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsu’s evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimoto’s melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins.

Fight as a Duo in a Thrilling Roguelite Combat

Towa, priestess of Shinju, stands united with eight trustworthy companions to defeat Magatsu. Fight alongside a fellow guardian and wield the power of the sacred sword (Tsurugi) and staff (Kagura).

Each guardian has its own abilities and set of swords, making each combat style and guardian pair unique. Together, pave your way through colorful lands, conquer dungeons, and defeat Magatsu’s minions!

Forge Weapons and Bonds That Stand the Test of Time

As the guardians pursue their quests across different timelines, the village evolves over the years. Develop unique bonds with its residents and learn more about their customs and stories that are woven into the inner workings of the village. Each visit is a chance to train at the dojo, summon powerful Graces, and craft new swords at the smithing shop.

