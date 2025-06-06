Dark Sci-Fi Action-Adventure Game End of Abyss Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Epic Games Publishing and developer Section 9 Interactive have announced dark science-fiction action-adventure game, End of Abyss, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

End of Abyss is an atmospheric action-adventure game set in a dark science-fiction world with an emphasis on exploration, supported by engaging and tense combat. In the depths of a mysterious underground compound, a mission to investigate disturbances of unknown origin spirals into a harrowing descent through a broken and abandoned world. Players take on the role of the young combat technician, Cel, as she uncovers the truth behind the facility’s derelict areas and confronts the monstrous creatures that roam them.

Enter the Abyss

Cel descends into the halls of a sprawling complex, where broken machines whisper from the depths, and nothing players encounter is fully human.

Fight to Survive

Outmatched by twisted horrors, players must upgrade their gear and adapt, pushing their limits just to stay alive against the crushing pressure of the facility you’re trapped within.

Explore Lost Paths

Players can navigate branching paths and uncover hidden areas using their scanner and the tools unlocked along the way. Pathways open as players grow stronger, allowing them to return to forgotten corridors and secrets once sealed away.

