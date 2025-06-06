Atomic Heart 2 Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Mundfish has announced action-adventure RPG, Atomic Heart 2, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Atomic Heart 2 is an action-adventure role-playing game that brings you back to a retrofuturistic universe, full of new dangers. The sequel features a living world rich with possibilities and places a heavy emphasis on story, role-playing elements, and player freedom.

The story unfolds in an alternate-history world, with events now expanding to a global scale. Return to the magnificent world of science and technology, and find out what the next chapter has in store for you!

