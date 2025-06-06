Multiplayer Shooter RPG The CUBE Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Mundfish has announced multiplayer shooter RPG set in the Atomic Heart universe, The CUBE, for consoles and PC via Steam.

The CUBE is a multiplayer RPG shooter that blends unique world-building, an intriguing narrative, and exciting quests into one game. A living world full of memorable characters, diverse biomes, and tons of enemies, including powerful bosses, awaits you.

Features:

A new deep story with an impactful narrative set in the Atomic Universe.

Atomic Universe. Set in a uniquely designed world shaped as a massive, levitating Cube with constantly rotating rows and edges that create unexpected scenarios and combinations of the environment as well as new combat challenges.

Rich exploration of the massive world. Vast expanses and diverse biomes to explore, filled with exciting quests and hidden secrets.

Deep and persistent progression. Constant character development and customization that reward individual playstyles. Even failure won’t halt player progression.

Intense combat and tactical depth. Dynamic battles with a wide choice of weapons and skills, deadly enemies, powerful bosses, and strategic preparation.

An innovative Split-Rendering System that transforms how motion is handled in interactive environments. This proprietary technology powers the dynamic world of The CUBE, enabling seamless transitions, intelligent object tracking, and multiplayer synchronization.

