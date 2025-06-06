Wildgate Launches July 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Dreamhaven and developer Moonshot Games announced the crew-based first-person shooter, Wildgate, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 22 for $29.99.

An open beta will run from June 9 to 16. It will support cross-platform play.

"We’ve expanded and fine-tuned several systems in Wildgate based on feedback from the incredible number of players who joined our community preview playtests," said Wildgate game director Dustin Browder. "With more than a hundred thousand unique players during the last community preview, the excitement to return to the Reach has us focused on delivering the best experience possible ahead of the game’s launch on July 22."

Dreamhave CEO and co-founder Mike Mirhaime added, "At its heart, Wildgate is about forging powerful memories through epic spaceship battles, intense firefights, and the joy of shared adventure. Wildgate was created for players who thrive on teamwork and connection—not only to win, but to experience the journey together. That sense of togetherness is what transforms each match into something truly memorable."

Blast off into high-stakes spaceship battles and intense first-person shootouts, where no two matches are ever the same. If you want to claim the ultimate prize—the mysterious and priceless Artifact—you’ll need to improvise on the fly, whether it’s chasing down rival crews and stealing their gear, repairing your damaged ship, or scanning for precious resources.

Your ship is your home and lifeline—for you, and your prospector crew. Keep it topped up with ice, fuel and ammo so you’re ready for anyone or anything the Reach throws at you.

Epic Spaceship Battles

Blast your enemies with hi-tech cannons and gadgets, lure them into deadly traps, or even mess with their ship… as long as they don’t sabotage yours first. When your perfect plan goes out the airlock, there’s only one option… wing it!

New Adventures, Every Match

Stay one step ahead as you and your crew navigate the Reach—a vast, procedurally-generated map that changes with every game.

Unique Prospectors

Choose from a variety of daring prospectors, each with their own abilities and tools. Whether you’re a brave pilot or a clever trickster, there’s no wrong way to commit space crimes!

Explore the Reach

The Reach is a dangerous, unpredictable place, filled with deadly hazards and treasure beyond your wildest dreams. Navigate through cosmic storms, battle space vermin, and plunder alien ruins for lost caches of loot. Just make sure you beat the other prospectors to the punch, or you’ll fly away empty-handed!

Outrun or Outgun

The Artifact is the most valuable object in the known universe. Be the first to find it, snatch it, and pass through the Wildgate, or destroy the ships of every other crew and be the last crew standing.

