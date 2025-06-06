5v5 Capture the Flag Shooter Shooter Last Flag Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Night Street Games has announced the five-versus-five capture the flag multiplayer third-person shooter, last Flag, for consoles and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

"When I was in third grade, my ‘what do you want to be when you grow up’ answer was ‘run a video game studio,'" said Night Street Games CEO and co-founder Mac Reynolds.

"Oddly specific, but I guess I really meant it. Dan and I grew up playing capture the flag in the woods at night with flashlights, friends, and lots of adrenaline. Last Flag is our attempt to honor the purity and magic of that hide and seek experience—brought to life by the incredible team of developers we’re lucky enough to stand beside."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s 197X. The disco is sparkling, the crowd is roaring, and the most spectacular televised competition on the planet is about to begin.

Welcome to Last Flag—the game where fame, fortune, and your flag are all up for grabs.

Two teams. Two hidden flags. One shot at immortality.

Stash your flag. Find theirs. Snatch it. Run it back. Win.

The world is watching, so don’t forget to do it with style.

This isn’t war. This is showbiz.

From Night Street Games—an indie studio co-founded by Mac and Dan Reynolds (yep, from Imagine Dragons)—Last Flag is a five-versus-five team shooter built to bring CTF center stage. It’s fast, it’s fun, and delivers 20 minutes or less of non-stop chaos, clutch comebacks, and buzzer-beating plays.

You don’t get eliminated. You get vacuum-tubed off the set and reappear in the green room, ready to FWOOMP yourself back to a radar tower you control—or straight to your base.

Set in a funk-blasted 1970s-inspired universe, Last Flag transforms players into Contestants on the world’s most-watched game show—hosted by the mysterious media mogul Victor Fex.

When the cameras start rolling, players leap into an outdoor arena to hide their team’s flag, then scramble to reveal the enemy’s location by controlling radar towers and scouring the map’s multitude of hidden nooks and crannies.

Capture the flag. Haul it home. Defend it for one minute to win it.

Whether you’re celebrating your victory or vibing to the smooth sounds of defeat, you can always choose to run it back.

CTF is the Main Event

Built from the ground up for Capture the Flag. Every mechanic—from sneaky flag placement to radar tower intel—is designed to create strategic tension, dramatic reversals, and last-second heroics.

10 Contestants, 10 Big Personalities

From Masako, the heavy metal archer who screams as loud as she strikes, to Parker, the speedy scout and his trusty cybernetic falcon, every Contestant brings a distinct vibe, playstyle, and dramatic flair. Whether you’re stealing flags as Soo-Jin, the stealthy master thief, or locking enemies down with Julius Reeves’ Jail Cell—you can dig it—this crew was built to steal the show.

Themed Maps Set the Stage for Epic Action

Each colorful outdoor map was built to encourage exploration, thrilling team fights, and offers plenty of out-of-the-way hiding spots for concealing the flag. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows in Last Flag… there may be more than meets the eye.

Original Soundtrack by Dan Reynolds and Friends

Fuzzy guitars, analog synths, and legit 1970s studio magic, crafted with real vintage gear by Dan, Grammy-nominated producer / writer JT Daly (Benson Boone, K.Flay, Bully), and Night Street Games’ own soundsmith Dave Lowmiller (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Battlefield, Dead Space).

Casually Competitive

No pressure. This isn’t a sweaty tactical shooter. It’s tight, fast, and fun gameplay that’s easy to jump into and hard to put down.

Everything Included at Launch

One affordable price. All the fun. Zero pay-to-win.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

