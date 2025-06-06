Scott Pilgrim EX Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Tribute Games has announced Scott Pilgrim EX for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2026.

"Scott Pilgrim EX is the culmination of years of experience working on brawlers combined with our intimate knowledge of Scott Pilgrim," said Tribute Games game director Jonathan Lavigne. "It’s a full-circle moment for us. The original founders of Tribute Games all worked on the first video game incarnation of Scott Pilgrim before launching the studio in 2011.

"Coming back to this world feels like the most natural thing ever. This game is about friendship, our love of video games, music, and hitting robots in the face with a volleyball. It’s full of lore, references, easter eggs and passion. It’s the Scott Pilgrim game fans have been waiting for."

Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley added, "Working on a game like this is a dream come true, especially with this team of old friends and new collaborators. Scott Pilgrim fans won’t know what hit them in the slightest! EX-pect the un-EX-pected!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Scott Pilgrim is back in a brand-new brawling adventure.

Toronto, 20XX. The city has been taken over by three rival gangs—the VEGANS, the ROBOTS, and the DEMONS. But who’s behind this madness? When Scott Pilgrim’s bandmates are abducted by shadowy forces, a brand-new adventure begins!

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks. Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. multiplayer cooperative play, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

Seven Playable Characters

Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style.

A Brand-New Adventure

Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Madcap Melee Mayhem

Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos!

Power Up!

Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough!

New Anamanaguchi Music

Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure.

Four-Player Cooperative Mayhem

Join forces with up to three friends, locally or online, with easy drop-in / drop-out cooperative paly. Battle solo or hit the streets together.

