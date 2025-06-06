Code Vein 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced Code Vein 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam). It will launch in 2026.

"If time were a weapon to wield, could you undo the sins of ruin? Bound By Blood, Revenants gather once more – Code Vein 2 is coming in 2026," reads the description on the announcement trailer.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles