Mortal Shell 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have announced Mortal Shell 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

Mortal Shell 2 is a standalone sequel to Mortal Shell that significantly expands on the original with unrestricted, adrenaline-charged combat, deeper weapon design with extensive upgrade options, and an emphasis on free exploration.

This action RPG offers an immersive, interconnected open world, expansive yet deliberately compact, designed to unfold its twisted landscapes and hidden structures while respecting the player’s time.

Their Flesh is Your Weapon

The dormant forms of forgotten warriors are scattered throughout Mortal Shell 2‘s shattered world. Once discovered, each Shell can be awakened and possessed, unlocking their innate strengths and unique abilities.

Evolve your own style of combat by harnessing the diverse unique abilities of each Shell, and unravel their secrets through the discovery of lost memories.

Cleanse a Ravaged World

Mortal Shell 2‘s compact open-world connects over winding footpaths guarded by the desperate and fanatical. Those who wander are rewarded with new story elements, Shells, powerful and strange weaponry, upgrades, curiosities and more.

Step through derelict temples of ancient deities, across forbidden forests and icy graves, into citadels carved from bone.

Scattered between these lost landmarks are more than 60 dungeons, each providing a formidable challenge to the talents and weaponry you have accrued on your way.

Dethrone False Gods

You are the Harbinger, a being prophesied to reclaim the blessed Undermether’s stolen Ova from the daunting creatures that ruthlessly guard her unborn.

Mortal Shell 2‘s combat system is agile yet grounded. Unrestricted by stamina, players exploit multiple tactics to shatter enemy posture and strike critically.

