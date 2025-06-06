Troy Baker to Voice the Protagonist in MOUSE: P.I. for Hire - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

PlaySide Publishing and developer Fumi Games announced Troy Baker, best known for voice acting in The Last of Us, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more, will be voicing protagonist Jack Pepper in the 1930s noir cartoon-inspired first-person shooter MOUSE: P.I. for Hire.

"I have been following the development of MOUSE: P.I. for Hire since it was first teased," said Baker. "Its art style, gameplay and 1930s film-noir aesthetic continue to win me over. I cannot wait to keep working with the team to bring Jack Pepper to life and hope to have some exciting things to share as we get closer to launch!"

View the Troy Baker is Jack Pepper trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

MOUSE: P.I. for Hire is a gritty, noir-fueled first-person shooter that draws inspiration from the classic cartoons of the 1930s. The monochromatic visual style of hand-drawn rubber hose animation was created with the same techniques of the era. As Private Investigator Jack Pepper, you will discover that a corrupt city full of crooks and danger is just a taste of things to come. Explore the noir-inspired city teeming with heavily armed gangs, mobs and characters from the dark side to uncover the secrets within Mouseburg. MOUSE: P.I. for Hire is planned for release this year.

MOUSE: P.I. for Hire will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles