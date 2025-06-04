PlayStation State of Play Overview - Nioh 3, Marvel Tōkon, 007 First Light, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 290 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment today held a new PlayStation State of Play that came in around 50 minutes long and featured over a dozen games.
Some of the highlights included Nioh 3, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, 007 First Light, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, Silent Hill f, Pragmata, and more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:
- Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Announced for PS5 and PC
- Nioh 3 Announced for PS5 and PC
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, PC
- Romeo is a Dead Man Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- James Bond Game 007 First Light Launches in 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Hirogami Launches September 3 for PS5 and PC
- Baby Steps Launches September 8 for PS5 and PC
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Tides of Tomorrow Launches February 24, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Silent Hill f Launches September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Pragmata Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Lumines Arise Announced for PS5, PS VR2, and PC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
