Romeo is a Dead Man Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Grasshopper Manufacture has announced "ultra-violent science-fiction" action game, Romeo is a Dead Man, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It will launch in 2026.

Super bloody action, crazy twists and turns to blow players’ minds, and a whole mess of kinda-stereotypical gimmicks – all rolled into one wild ride. Our hero Romeo Stargazer is a man stuck between life and death. His own was saved mere seconds before the end by way of a time paradox that shattered the space-time continuum, which was created by a genius scientist screwing around. Now, Romeo is FBI Space-Time special agent “Dead Man”, and sporting a rad mask called Dead Gear, must hunt space-time’s most wanted fugitives through multiple universes!

GhM’s bloodiest action game yet

Romeo swaps between guns and swords, using his enemies’ own power against them to absolutely annihilate the evil hordes in this peak example of full-on bloody action, featuring ridiculously clever level design in which you’ll be jumping back and forth between the real world subspace, and white-hot battles cathartic enough to collapse the universe itself! When the going really gets tough, unleash Bloody Summer – an instant-kill special attack that uses blood accumulated from your enemies – to turn things around and get back on top!

An action-packed story of adventure that transcends space-time

Romeo’s search for these space-time fugitives ends up intertwining with his search for his suddenly missing girlfriend, the mysterious Juliet… You’ll just have to play the game to see how (and even if) these mysteries unravel, but after all is said and done (and dead), will Romeo be able to see the tears of time?! Stay tuned!

