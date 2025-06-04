James Bond Game 007 First Light Launches in 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

IO Interactive announced the James Bond video game called 007 First Light will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6’s training program, and discover an origin story of the world’s most famous spy.

After a heroic act, young Naval air crewman James Bond is offered to join the newly revived Double 0 program. But when a mission to stop a rogue agent ends in tragedy, he must join forces with his reluctant mentor Greenway to expose a deep conspiracy and stop a looming coup at the heart of the State.

Become 007

Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent.

A Thrilling Espionage Adventure

Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who’s always one step ahead.

Spying, Your Way

Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you.

Welcome to MI6

Test your skills and replay your favorite missions with additional modifiers, for endless espionage fun!

