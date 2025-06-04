Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots Launches September 5 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer HYDE announced Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch ,and PC via Steam on September 5.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Everybody’s favorite golf game series finally returns to the fairway!

Hit the green with a variety of unique characters and courses in online and offline AND single and multiplayer modes!

The Classic Gameplay You Love! The controls are as simple and intuitive as ever. Just aim and press the button 3 times at the right moment to master the perfect shot!

Play Solo or With Friends! Climb the ranks in Challenge Mode by completing rounds and facing off against colorful characters. Sharpen your skills and focus on beating your personal bests in Solo Rounds. Enjoy local Multiplayer Mode with up to four players on a single controller, or compete online against golfers worldwide. For even more excitement, try Wacky Golf—a unique twist on golf that everybody can enjoy together.



Grab your clubs and hit the green with Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots in 2025. Let’s PAR-TEE!

