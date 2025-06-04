Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3 - News

Publisher Vertigo Games, developer Maze Theory, and Eidos-Montreal have announced Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3. It will launch in 2025.

"We set out to create a [virtual reality] experience where players don’t just play a thief; they become one," said Vertigo Games CEO Richard Stitselaar. "It’s a privilege to work alongside Eidos-Montreal and Maze Theory on such an iconic franchise and bring it to life in a way that’s never been done before. This is the kind of immersive storytelling and interactivity we believe defines the future of the medium."

Eidos-Montreal creative director Steven Gallagher added, "Thief has always been about mastering the shadows, using a mix of tools and wit to navigate its dark and dangerous world. Whether you’re sneaking through or taking a more direct approach with arrows and the blackjack, it’s a place full of intrigue. Seeing it reimagined in VR is incredibly exciting, bringing a whole new depth to Thief’s atmospheric world, and we can’t wait for both longtime fans and new players to experience it in virtual reality."

Maze Theory CEO Phil White stated, "It’s been tough keeping this one in the shadows—literally. We’ve been in full stealth mode, but now it’s time to step into the light and finally unveil Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow. The team has worked tirelessly to stay true to the spirit of the series, delivering a level of immersion unlike anything you’ve seen. This is what stealth feels like when you are the thief."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The City is a place of shadows, ruled by the powerful and feared by the oppressed. Its rooftops form a labyrinth above the narrow, twisting streets. The City Watch prowls relentlessly, enforcing the iron will of Baron Ulysses Northcrest, a tyrant who crushes rebellion before it can take root.

You are Magpie, a cunning thief orphaned by Northcrest’s brutality and shaped by the streets, who steals as the only means to survive. That is, until you uncover something greater: a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past. Use immersive virtual reality mechanics to steal, evade, and outsmart the forces controlling The City. Unravel its darkest secrets and expose a sinister conspiracy that looms over its very foundation.

Unleash the Thrill of Stealth

Experience the world of Thief for the first time in virtual reality, blending classic stealth gameplay with next-gen immersion. Use your body to sneak past guards and your hands to pickpocket, pry open hidden compartments, and bypass locks through tactile interactions. Wield an array of arrows and tools to distract, disable, or eliminate threats with an arrow shot from your bow as you climb rooftops, sneak through back alleys, and uncover secrets in a dark, steampunk-inspired world. Every heist offers multiple paths and playstyles, whether you sneak past guards unseen or take them down from the shadows.

Step Into the Dark and Dangerous Streets of The City

A Legacy Reimagined for Virtual Reality

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is brought to you by Vertigo Games, the award-winning creators of Metro Awakening and Arizona Sunshine, in close collaboration with Eidos-Montreal, and is currently in development by Maze Theory.

Features:

A Legendary Franchise Returns: Experience the world of Thief in virtual reality for the first time, blending classic stealth gameplay with next-generation immersion.

Experience the world of Thief in virtual reality for the first time, blending classic stealth gameplay with next-generation immersion. Master the Shadows: Stick to the darkness, evade patrols, and outmaneuver enemies with real-time stealth mechanics.

Stick to the darkness, evade patrols, and outmaneuver enemies with real-time stealth mechanics. Realistic Thieving: Pickpocket guards, pry open hidden compartments, and bypass locks with tactile VR interactions.

Pickpocket guards, pry open hidden compartments, and bypass locks with tactile VR interactions. Precision and Skill: Use an array of arrows and tools to distract, disable, or eliminate threats with immersive VR archery.

Use an array of arrows and tools to distract, disable, or eliminate threats with immersive VR archery. Explore the City: Climb rooftops, sneak through back alleys, and uncover secrets in a dark, steampunk-inspired world.

Climb rooftops, sneak through back alleys, and uncover secrets in a dark, steampunk-inspired world. Choose Your Approach: Every heist offers multiple paths and playstyles—sneak past guards unseen or take them down from the shadows.

