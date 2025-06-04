Lumines Arise Announced for PS5, PS VR2, and PC - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Enhance has announced rhythm puzzle game, Lumines Arise, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Fall.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A mind-blowing, fiendishly addictive reinvention of the puzzle classic Lumines from the creators of Tetris Effect: Connected, where sound pulses through your body, mind, and every block you place, triggering dazzling visuals synched to the driving beat of an infectious, eclectic soundtrack.

Journey through over 30 stages of synesthetic sensory wonderlands, everything from lush jungles to buzzing Tokyo streets to more surreal experiences, matching blocks and crafting insane combos with the all-new Burst mechanic. Mix it up with a variety of other single-player modes and challenges, or test your mettle against friends or strangers in online multiplayer.

Whether you’re looking to get hyped up or chill out, new to the series or a veteran, have an hour to kill or just five minutes, want to play solo, with friends, or challenge strangers, or play in optional virtual reality or stunning 4K, Lumines Arise is the ultimate puzzle game.

Simple Yet Deep

Lumines Arise is easy to pick up and play, but has incredible depth that’s harder to master. Players manipulate 2×2 blocks of two colors that fall from the top of the screen, aiming to create Squares of a single color / type. A Timeline sweeps across the playfield to the beat of the music, clearing completed Squares and generating points.

Embark on a Journey

Every stop on the over 30-stage single-player journey evokes a different and complex emotional response. From lush jungles, oceans teeming with life and snakes preparing to strike, to more electronic frontiers like the bustling streets of Tokyo and the endless expanse of outer space.

Ready to Burst

Trigger the new Burst mechanic to stop a matched Square from clearing. Build it as large as you can until time runs out. When the Timeline starts clearing again, enjoy the show as screen-clearing combos rack up massive points.

Express Yourself

Customize your player avatar from the largest selection of options the series has ever offered. It’s a great way to express yourself and your personality when setting off on your in-game journey.

Plug In, Vibe Out

Let the electrifying soundtrack by Hydelic, acclaimed composer of Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite‘s Area X, take you to new depths of immersion. You’ll want to throw on a pair of your favorite headphones for maximum effectiveness. Use the Playlist feature to create a mix of stages with your favorite tracks or to set a specific mood.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles