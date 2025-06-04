Tides of Tomorrow Launches February 24, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 106 Views

by, posted 21 minutes ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer DigixArt announced the first-person adventure game, Tides of Tomorrow, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 24, 2026.

"Just like in Road 96, narrative is at the heart of the experience,” said game director Adrien Poncet. "In this ruthless ocean world, you play as Tidewalkers, who witness echoes of other players’ actions. You will have to deal with the consequences of their choices—it’s up to you to cooperate… or to make waves!"

DigixArt producer Kevin Bard added, "In Tides of Tomorrow, for the first time, your story changes based on the players you choose to follow. This innovative twist unlocks a whole new range of possibilities for storytelling and gameplay. Will you follow friends, streamers or total strangers?"

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the makers of Road 96, Tides of Tomorrow challenges you to survive the troubled ocean planet of Elynd, as well as the choices made by your friends and favorite streamers.

Elynd

Welcome to Elynd, a world struggling to survive in the wake of the Great Flood. As a deadly plastification threatens to kill all living things, steel yourself to face the numerous challenges posed by this ocean planet. Find a cure, explore floating platforms, or deal with the threats exposed by the community. As you delve deeper into the mysteries of Elynd, you’ll never be alone…

Your Friends Impact Your Story

As you explore Elynd you’ll encounter a diverse cast of characters. Each one has their own moods, motivations and perspectives on the planet’s fortunes. Choose your allies carefully, as every decision has the potential to create new adversaries. Keep one close eye on your friends’ adventures too! Their actions will shape your own story, requiring you to carefully react to an unpredictable world.

Features:

Follow your friends or favorite streamers on their own adventures.

Sail through uncertain waters, gathering resources to improve your chances of survival.

survival. Explore diverse floating platforms set amongst unique landscapes.

Encounter iconic and unforgettable characters ready to help—or hinder—your progress.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles