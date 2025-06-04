Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Announced for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2 - News

Developer Digital Eclipse and Warner Bros. Games, has announced Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"Mortal Kombat irrevocably altered the cultural landscape of video games,” said Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika. "It was audacious, shocking, and unflinching. It marked a seismic shift in interactive entertainment, pulling the industry into a more provocative, mature direction that continues to influence game design and cultural discourse over three decades later.

"With Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, we set out not just to preserve its legacy, but to contextualize it—inviting players to experience its origins, trace its evolution, and appreciate the bold vision that transformed it into a global icon. For us, this project is both tribute and testament."

Developed and published by Digital Eclipse and officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection brings together a vast library of titles from the franchise’s early years, with original arcade games, the iconic Super Nintendo Entertainment System and SEGA Genesis home versions, and releases across Game Boy, Game Gear, Sega 32X, Game Boy Advance, and more platforms—all newly enhanced with player-friendly features. Online support with rollback netcode will be added to many of the arcade and console editions.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection also includes an interactive documentary chronicling the series’ groundbreaking history, featuring rare concept art, archival video footage, and exclusive new and vintage interviews with original creators Ed Boon, John Tobias, Dan Forden, and John Vogel, along with dozens more, to tell one of the gaming industry’s most compelling origin stories.

In addition to documenting the making of the games, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will also chronicle the epic conflicts of the Elder Gods, Outworld, Edenia, and Earthrealm throughout the arcade era, with helpful guides to character backstories. Each title in the Kollection will also be enhanced with a variety of optional quality-of-life features, which will be detailed closer to launch.

Currently announced games in Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection include:

Mortal Kombat – 1992 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear)

– 1992 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear) Mortal Kombat II – 1993 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X)

– 1993 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X) Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis)

– 1995 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis) Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES)

– 1995 (Arcade, SNES) Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997 (Arcade)

– 1997 (Arcade) Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001 (Game Boy Advance)

– 2001 (Game Boy Advance) Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002 (Game Boy Advance)

– 2002 (Game Boy Advance) Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003 (Game Boy Advance)

– 2003 (Game Boy Advance) …and more to come!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

