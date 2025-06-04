Digimon Story: Time Stranger Launches October 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Media.Vision announced Digimon Story: Time Stranger will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Steam on October 3.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is an RPG with monster-taming elements that explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon in an epic story that unravels the mystery of the world’s collapse.

Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles.

An Epic Story of Connection

Take on a mission to uncover the mystery of the world’s collapse, where chance encounters with unique characters will shape your journey across time and parallel worlds—and change fate itself.

Adventure Between Worlds and Time

Journey between the parallel human world and the Digital World: Iliad where Digimon reside. See the Digital World and its intricately detailed realms like never before, with interactive elements and special quests to explore.

Strategic Turn-Based Battles

Enjoy dynamic turn-based combat that combines strategic elements with evolved battle components. An incredible variety of Digimon and deep customization options provide limitless ways to approach the challenges of battle and reveal the strength of the bonds formed with your Digimon.

