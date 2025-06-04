Sword of the Sea Launches August 19 for PS5 and PC - News

Developer Giant Squid announced the atmospheric adventure game, Sword of the Sea, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on August 19.

From the visionary artist behind ABZU, The Pathless, and Journey—Sword of the Sea is an atmospheric surfing adventure with highspeed Hoversword movement inspired by skateboarding and snowboarding.

Awesome Surfing and Tricks

Carve your way forward on the ancient and powerful Hoversword, which moves like a snowboard, skateboard, and surfboard all in one. Build momentum to reach top speed and catch big air off the crests of giant waves. Pull off radical flips, spins, and grab tricks with ease as you shred halfpipes, ramps, and wall rides. It’s the perfect balance of exhilarating action and fluid, meditative movement.

A Mysterious and Visually Stunning World of Waves

Explore a world where the land flows in constant waves. From massive tides to the smallest ripples, the shifting sea of dunes is incredibly detailed and beautifully rendered. Surf across sandy deserts, glacial mountains, and many more undulating environments full of secrets in this incredible adventure.

A Spiritual Journey to Unveil the Sea

You are the Wraith—resurrected in the desolate Necropolis on a quest to unveil the ancient sea buried beneath the land. Discover the remnants of a lost culture hidden in sinking tombs and skatepark-like ruins as you search for purpose. Transform sandy dunes into glittering, emerald waters and witness magical sealife return in huge, breathtaking shoals. Feel the spiritual magic of surfing as you connect with nature and restore life – but beware, there is also darkness lurking under the waves.

A Legacy of Art, Design, and Music Continues

Developed by the renowned indie team Giant Squid, Sword of the Sea features the unique artistic design of creative director Matt Nava and beautiful music composed by Austin Wintory. Long time creative partners, their works together include beloved indie games ABZU, The Pathless, and the legendary, award-winning game Journey.

