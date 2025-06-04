Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, PC - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 30.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation, Final Fantasy Tactics is one of the most beloved titles in the Final Fantasy franchise, known for its rich, character-driven story, exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome, and deep character customization featuring numerous jobs and countless combinations of abilities to craft your very own strategies.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles brings the classic strategy RPG to modern consoles with numerous improvements and updates—the best way to experience the title for newcomers and veterans alike!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles