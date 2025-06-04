Silent Hill f Launches September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 308 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Konami and developer NeoBards Entertainment announced Silent Hill f will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on September 25.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

In this new game, coming September 25, you play as Shimizu Hinako, a high schooler from Ebisugaoka, who explores her hometown as it becomes engulfed in fog and shifts nightmarishly, solving puzzles and fighting for her life in the process.

As Hinako tries to survive the now fog-wreathed town, she will be faced with decisions that will shape her ultimate fate. Will she choose to embrace elegance and beauty? Or will her path lead her to madness and horror? Is she doomed to succumb to the insanity unfolding before her, or can she face her fears and find a way to escape?

The mission statement during development was the following: “Find the beauty in terror”. That concept brought us to four central pillars for the game that we want to highlight today:

Firstly, you’ll be able to explore authentic depiction of 1960s Japan, the intricate details of the misty townscape all the more striking when enjoyed at a 4K resolution.

Second, visuals and music continue that juxtaposition between beauty and terror. There is the terrible beauty of the game’s monster design – created by the artist kera that marries Japanese horror with the uniqueness of Silent Hill‘s previous, terrifying creations—while composers Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage fashion a score that evokes the past but is entirely fitting with this new setting.

Third, puzzles are grounded in psychological anguish and suffering. These are deeply connected to the story by scriptwriter Ryukishi07, as well as elements of Japanese culture, such as scarecrows (which has inspired some of the haunting scenes you’ll see in the trailer).

Lastly, the game features unique combat. The encounters are as challenging as the obstacles that Hinako must overcome in life. The combat will have a heavier focus on melee and be more action-oriented compared to last year’s Silent Hill 2.

As a standalone spinoff, you can enjoy this game on its own as an introduction to the series. The game also contains Easter eggs for longtime fans.

Despite the Japanese setting, the core that is psychological horror remains untouched. I can recommend this game to series fans with confidence, and I would love for newcomers and fans of Ryukishi07’s works to give this a try. This game is a must-play not just for those who seek tough combat, but also for those who want to be immersed in a captivating, haunting story.

In addition, the Enhanced graphics mode on the PlayStation 5 Pro retains graphical fidelity at a stable frames per second. Players will be able to enjoy a smoother, more aesthetic combat experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles