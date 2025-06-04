Astro Bot to Add 5 New Vicious Void Galaxy Levels on July 10 - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team Asobi announced it will release five new "Vicious Void Galaxy" levels for Astro Bot with a free update set to release on July 10 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK.

An updated version of the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller is also launching later this year.

Read details via PlayStation Blog below:

Hello everyone! Team Asobi here. It’s a great pleasure to be back. How have you all been?

We have some exciting news to share in the world of Astro Bot! But first, let me take a few seconds to say thank you to all the fans, newcomers and players of all ages for the lovely support we have received. The last 7 months have been a magical ride for Team Asobi, largely thanks to your positive reactions to the game. So, from the bottom of our hearts, a supercharged thank you!

And now, for the fun news! We are delighted to announce yet more additional content landing in Astro Bot this July 10 at 6:00am PT, 2:00pm GMT, 10:00pm JST*. Indeed, 5 brand new levels will make their way into the game as part of the Vicious Void Galaxy, bringing the total number of levels in Astro Bot to a whopping 90+! As with our last update, these 5 levels will require you to pull every bit of skill together to complete so hang on to your DualSense Controller and dive in!

The 5 levels available will be:Twin-Frog Trouble, Suck It Up, Handhold Havoc, High Inflation and… well. You’ll have to play and see.

And who knows? Maybe completing all Vicious Void might lead to something really cool?

And of course, these new levels will come with their own Special Bots. We won’t ruin the surprise, but we’ll just say that a revengeful newcomer might join the crew.

We hope you’ll enjoy this new update. It has been a real delight to continue offering you, our valued fans, an extended Astro Bot experience at no additional cost.

And since good news flies in pairs, we are delighted to also announce that an updated version of the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller is launching later this year! This controller was crafted by our techno-magician designers at Sony Interactive Entertainment. And since the first controller proved so popular, we have brought it back with a new joyful twist to the touch pad! We’ll have more information to share soon, so be on the lookout for future updates.

That’s all from us today. We are truly over the moon to see that Astro Bot has struck a joyful chord in so many homes; your kind comments are the best gift we could ask for, thank you again!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles