Nioh 3 Announced for PS5 and PC

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced dark samurai action RPG, Nioh 3, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2026.

A free limited-time demo is available now on the PlayStation 5 and will be available until June 18.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

Stand up against evil as the next Shogun

In Nioh 3, the protagonist is a young warrior poised to become the next Shogun. Why is he dedicated to battling against yokai? We’ll save those details for another day, but what we can tell you today is as the battles unfold, players will now be able to fight using two distinct combat styles: Samurai and Ninja.

The Samurai style provides a gameplay experience similar to previous Nioh titles. New actions such as Arts Proficiency, which enhances the power of martial arts, and Deflect, which allows players to block enemy attacks at the last moment have been added, helping create a series of intense and deadly face-to-face confrontations.

Meanwhile, the Ninja style excels in quick movements like dodging and aerial actions, giving ninjas the advantage of being able to attack from outside of the enemy’s range by utilizing a variety of “Ninjitsu” techniques according to the situation on the battlefield. Players have the ability to use techniques like Mist, which leaves a clone after an attack, and Evade, which allows for narrowly avoiding enemy strikes. Both techniques help players outmaneuver foes while delivering devastating speed attacks from behind.

Players will be able to switch between battle styles instantly at any time, playing in their preferred style in a storyline defined by the strong, the swift, and the wicked. Based on the tendencies of the enemies and stages, some players will prefer to switch seamlessly between Samurai and Ninja techniques, while others will choose to fight using only one style continuously based on the challenge ahead. Feel free to play with the style you like best as you battle some of the fiercest enemies we’ve created to date!

An open field full of challenges

Aside from the new battle styles, Nioh 3 also enables players to enjoy an open field that offers a new freedom of exploration to the unique tension and confrontations that have become a defining characteristic of the Nioh series. Experience unexpected encounters with formidable yokai, explore suspicious villages riddled in violent secrets, and take on the daunting challenges of The Crucible. Enjoy the thrilling, hostile new environments as you fight to survive the cursed kingdom!

Experience a tale of two swords today

The demo of Nioh 3 is available starting today and will be playable until June 18! This is not only your chance to get an early look at what we’ve been developing for the past few years, but we’d also appreciate your feedback and help as we attempt to fine-tune the game and create the definitive title in the Nioh series! After finishing the demo, please provide feedback through the survey on the official website to let us know your thoughts on the new battle styles, the open field, and any suggestions you have for improvement.

Team Ninja takes player feedback extremely seriously, and as we continue development on our biggest and boldest Nioh yet, we look forward to reading what you think about our latest game.

Additionally, we’ve included the character creation feature that was well-received in the previous title. Although it is still in development for the demo version, we hope you look forward to its completion, as we can’t wait to see the various types of heroes players will create in the demo and beyond.

Time to slay some yokai!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

