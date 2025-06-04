Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound Launches July 31 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 336 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Dotemu and developer The Game Kitchen announced the side-scrolling action game, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 31.

View the released date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

rom the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now Koei Tecmo Games) Ninja Gaiden series from the 8-bit era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure.

Dive into an Untold Chapter of the Ninja Gaiden Saga

Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father’s will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu’s absence.

To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!

Old School Gameplay with a Brand-New Polish

Combining old-school feeling with modern precision, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound retains the pick-up-and-play action of the classic titles, while introducing new layers of depth.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound features impeccable mechanics that are easy to learn but hard to truly master, inviting players to challenge the limit of their player skills to satisfy the fans of the Ninja Gaiden series!

A Spectacular Pixel Art Showdown

Step into a reimagined version of the classic Ninja Gaiden universe, brought to life through stunning, meticulously crafted visuals. Every enemy is recreated with a level of detail that was once impossible.

The brutal, nostalgia-filled aesthetic of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound pays homage to the past while pushing the boundaries of modern pixel art, making every battle a feast for the eyes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles