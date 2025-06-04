Cairn Launches November 5 for PS5 and PC - News

Developer The Game Bakers announced the survival climbing adventure game, Cairn, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on November 5.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Cairn takes players on pro-climber Aava’s journey, as she embarks on the ascent of a lifetime to conquer a summit never reached before.

Cairn is a realistic mountain ascent adventure with an intuitive climbing simulation that lets players climb naturally, seamlessly moving arms and legs. Climbers are free to explore the mountain, read the rock face and decide on their route. Climbing is challenging, with difficult sections to navigate, and equipment and pitons must be used wisely. In the unforgiving high-altitude environment, climbers need to manage their resources and physical condition and make the most of what they can find, foraging for food or water or setting up a bivouac.

The team at The Game Bakers has brought on best-in-class reinforcement with an all-star audio team composed of Martin Stig Andersen (Limbo, Inside, Control, etc.) and Lukas Julian Lentz (Cocoon). The stylized art direction and story are the creation of French comic book artist Mathieu Bablet (Carbon & Silicon, Shangri-La, etc.).

True to The Game Bakers’ signature style, players also embark on an unforgettable story, following Aava’s journey on the deadly mountain. She will have unexpected encounters and discover the mountain’s history and hidden treasures. She will also have to decide the sacrifices she is willing to make to achieve her dream.

Realistic Climbing Simulation

Cairn’s realistic simulation allows intuitive climbing: find the best holds and place your hands and feet seamlessly with simple controls. Adapt your posture, effort and balance—if you’re not careful, you will fall!

The Ascent of a Lifetime

As pro climber Aava, you embark on the ascent of Mount Kami, a summit that has never been reached. Along the journey, meet unexpected companions and hear from those left on the ground. Discover the mountain’s history and decide what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve her dream.

Open Your Own Route

You are free to climb anywhere. Explore the mountain, read the rock face from the ground and plan your route carefully to reach the top. Solve problems while on the wall to navigate difficult sections. You can climb on anything, so choose your path wisely!

Climbing is a Fight

Climbing is challenging: each wall feels like a boss fight. A thrilling challenge for those eager to test themselves, but you can also adjust the difficulty to customize your experience.

Survive the Deadly Mountain

Manage your resources to survive during the long ascent: pitons, chalk, finger tape… but also food, water and medicine. Set up bivouacs and explore the mountain to find resources to reach the summit.

Endless Replayability

In Expedition mode, choose Aava or Marco and attack different mountains your way: select your climbing style (alpine, free solo) and challenges to take on. Compare your performance with other climbers.

Award-Winning Indie Team

An unforgettable experience from the makers of Furi and Haven, with music and sound design by the team behind Limbo, Inside, Control and Cocoon, and art and story by renowned comic-book artist Mathieu Bablet.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

