PlayStation Announces Fight Stick Project Defiant for PS5 and PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the first wireless fight stick it has designed called Project Defiant. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC in 2026.

Today, we are excited to unveil the first wireless fight stick designed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, codenamed Project Defiant. This sleek new controller will give players more flexibility to play their favorite fighting games, whether that is wirelessly with the innovative PlayStation Link technology that provides ultra-low latency, or through a wired connection on PS5 or PC.

Project Defiant delivers ultra-low latency wireless connectivity and multiple ways to play. Key features include:

Custom-designed Controls Controller for Fighting Games: Project Defiant features a high-quality digital stick that’s custom designed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The controller features toolless interchangeable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon) for the stick, buttons with mechanical switches, and a touch pad like the one found on the DualSense wireless controller. It’s built in a sturdy, ergonomic design for a comfortable feel during intense fight sessions. For convenience and portability, the controller has a storage compartment for restrictor gates and PS Link USB adapter. Project Defiant also supports the ability to wirelessly wake up your PS5 by pressing and holding the PS button.

Players will be able to nail all of their input timing with the benefit of our innovative PS Link wireless technology that is compatible with PS5 and PC, which provides precise in-game response to each button press and digital stick movement. Plus, there’s also the option to simply plug in to play via a wired USB-C connection. Included Sling Carry Case: Players can easily take Project Defiant on the go in a sleek, sturdy carrying case that includes a lever gap to keep the digital stick safe during transport.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

