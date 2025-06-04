Baby Steps Launches September 8 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developers Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, and Bennett Foddy announced Baby Steps will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on September 8.

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other.

Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life.

Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.

Features:

Fully-simulated physics based walking.

A world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of 420 beats and vibes.

A lengthy trek up a mountain-sized mountain that you can explore at your own pace, or slower.

Fully dynamic onesie soilage system.

Non-collectible hats.

