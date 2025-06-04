PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog to Add Deus Ex, Twisted Metal 3 and 4, and Resident Evil 2 and 3 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog will be adding a number of new titles over the coming months.

The PlayStation 2 game Deus Ex will be added in June 17, Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4 will be added on July 15, and the PS1 games Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will be added this Summer.

Myst and Riven will also be added on June 5.

