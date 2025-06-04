Pragmata Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Capcom announced Pragmata will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

Pragmata is an all-new science fiction adventure with its own unique twist of action and strategy. The trailer you just saw features our two main characters, as well as a glimpse of our sci-fi inspired visuals and the cold, dark stretch of the moon where the game takes place. There’s even a sneak peak of action gameplay in there for you.

Our two protagonists, Hugh and Diana, happen upon one another and must work together to defeat the lunar station AI and return to Earth.

Both have their own abilities, and you’ll need to control them both—at the same time—to overcome the many obstacles you’ll face. This two-in-one approach, where Hacking is key to your success, is our own unique take on combat that you’ll only find here—in Pragmata. Stay tuned for more details, as we will delve deeper into the combat experience in the near future!

And as for our space-faring friend Hugh, and his new android companion Diana, we can’t wait to talk about them and their adventure as well.

Everyone here on the development team is working hard to make Pragmata the game you’ve all been waiting for in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

