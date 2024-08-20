Gamescom Opening Night Live Overview - Announcements, Reveals, Trailers, and More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 640 Views
The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 showcase was held today, and it featured dozens of announcements, reveals, trailers, and more.
There were dozens of games showcased and announced including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, Dying Light: The Beast, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Starfield: Shattered Space, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Peter Molyneux's Masters of Albion, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 showcase below:
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Releases December 9 for Xbox Series X|S, PC and Game Pass, in Spring 2025 for PS5
- Borderlands 4 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Peter Molyneux Announces God Game Masters of Albion for PC
- Dying Light: The Beast Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- Mafia: The Old Country Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Releases February 11, 2025 for All Major Platforms
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 'Most Wanted' Campaign Level Playthrough Released
- Starfield: Shattered Space Story Expansion Releases on September 30
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Gets Mercenaries Reveal Trailer
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 Releases February 18, 2025, Tape 2 on March 18
- Little Nightmares III Gets Friendship Trailer
- Herdling Announced for Consoles and PC
- Floatopia Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Towerborne Releases for PC in Early Access on September 10
- Unknown 9: Awakening Releases October 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- The First Berserker: Khazan Releases in Early 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Batman: Arkham Shadow Releases in October
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gameplay Teaser Trailer Released
- Marvel Rivals Launches December 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Monster Hunter Wilds Gets Gamescom 2024 Trailer
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Releases April 24, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC
- Dune: Awakening Releases in Early 2025 for PC, Later for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Genshin Impact Headed to Xbox Series X|S on November 20
- Creators of Little Nightmares Announce REANIMAL for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- ARC Raiders Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Street Fighter 6 Terry Bogard DLC Releases September 24
- Sniper Elite: Resistance announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Construction Simulation Game RoadCraft for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
