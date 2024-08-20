Gamescom Opening Night Live Overview - Announcements, Reveals, Trailers, and More - Article

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 showcase was held today, and it featured dozens of announcements, reveals, trailers, and more.

There were dozens of games showcased and announced including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, Dying Light: The Beast, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Starfield: Shattered Space, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Peter Molyneux's Masters of Albion, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 showcase below:

